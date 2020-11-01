Edmonton police investigating 2nd suspicious death this weekend

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the second suspicious death of the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of an injured male at a home near 104th Street and 67th Avenue at 4:49 a.m. Sunday, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

The 24-year-old man was unresponsive and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

A suspect was arrested near the home, but police did not announce whether charges had been laid Sunday afternoon. Homicide detectives continue to investigate, police said.

It comes less than a day after police said homicide detectives were investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man in the Alex Taylor Road area in downtown Edmonton. A large treed area on the west side of the road, just south of Jasper Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape Saturday.