Edmonton police investigating 2nd suspicious death this weekend
Edmonton·New

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the second suspicious death of the weekend.

24-year-old man found unresponsive in south Edmonton home after injury report

CBC News ·
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found unresponsive in a south Edmonton home. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital. (CBC)

Officers responded to a report of an injured male at a home near 104th Street and 67th Avenue at 4:49 a.m. Sunday, Edmonton Police Service said in a news release. 

The 24-year-old man was unresponsive and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, police said. The man was pronounced dead in hospital. 

A suspect was arrested near the home, but police did not announce whether charges had been laid Sunday afternoon. Homicide detectives continue to investigate, police said. 

It comes less than a day after police said homicide detectives were investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man in the Alex Taylor Road area in downtown Edmonton. A large treed area on the west side of the road, just south of Jasper Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape Saturday.

