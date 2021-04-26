Police investigating suspicious death after man found in middle of north Edmonton road

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in distress in the middle of a north Edmonton road early Sunday.

Officers responded to an assault complaint on 111th Avenue east of 94th Street at about 4:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

A motorist who had been travelling on 111th Avenue told 911 operators he spotted a man in medical distress lying in the middle of the road.

Edmonton Police Service members arrived to find a 45-year-old man in critical condition.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators will have more information regarding the cause of death sometime next week after an autopsy is conducted, said police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled by the Edmonton Medical Examiner.