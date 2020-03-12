Police seek suspect in west-Edmonton child abduction, sexual assault

Edmonton police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in the city's west end Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned male in his late-20s to mid-30s with brown hair and facial hair. Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed in the incident or seen the suspect in the McQueen neighbourhood between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the girl was walking home from a residence in the area of 144th Street and 110th Avenue at 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by a vehicle, described as a white, four-door, mid-sized car or SUV. The driver pulled the girl into the vehicle, sexually assaulted her and dropped her off nearby.

The girl reported the incident to her parents who contacted police. The girl was transported to hospital where she treated and released.

Police do not believe the suspect and child knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anyone with dash camera footage of the area on Tuesday is asked to review their video and contact police if they see a vehicle matching the description.