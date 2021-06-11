Alberta watchdog seeking witnesses to fatal police shooting in north Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog says no knife was recovered at the scene of a fatal police shooting in north Edmonton, an incident that began when officers responded to a report of a man with a knife.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Friday it is looking to speak with anyone who witnessed last weekend's shooting.

Edmonton police responded on June 5 around 11 p.m. to a call of an unknown man with a knife outside a residence at 134th Avenue and 107th Street, ASIRT said in a news release Friday.

Several units were dispatched, ASIRT said. The first patrol unit arrived at the location and two officers spoke to the original caller.

The officers began searching the area and encountered a 33-year-old man in the front yard of a nearby residence. ASIRT said a confrontation took place between the man and police. An officer then shot and killed the man, ASIRT said.

Police provided first aid before emergency medical services took over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No knife was recovered, ASIRT said.

While investigators have done some door knocking in the area, ASIRT says it is seeking out anyone who may have witnessed or have video of the incident.