Assault suspect shot, killed in confrontation with Edmonton police

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after 26-year-old man was shot to death by Edmonton police officers Wednesday night in the city's southeast.

The incident began hours earlier when police were called around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to a reported assault inside a residence in the area of 47 Street and 101A Avenue, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said the man had been assaulting a 28-year-old woman inside the home for several days. The man and woman were known to each other, police said.

The whereabouts of the man were unknown to police. Five warrants for his arrest were issued on several charges including assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., police received a tip the man had broken in to the Gold Bar neighbourhood home.

With the assistance of a police canine unit, officers surrounded the residence.

When the man stepped outside, there was a confrontation and officers discharged their weapons, police said.

Police said the officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived but the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured, police said.

In a tweet, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) confirmed it is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

ASIRT has jurisdiction over all sworn police officers in Alberta. It investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.