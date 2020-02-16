Police searching for suspect wanted for arson, attempted murder after Saturday morning blaze

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a violent assault and arson in north Edmonton early Saturday.

Edmonton police and fire rescue teams responded around 5:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a man entering a house in the Westwood neighbourhood and assaulting two women, aged 31 and 72. He then reportedly lit the house on fire and fled the area on foot, according to a police news release.

The women escaped the home and were transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They are still in hospital at this time.

Police say the suspect and victims are believed to be known to one another and they are considering this to be related to domestic violence.

Edmonton police have issued several province-wide warrants for the suspect's arrest, including for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

Police say the 33-year-old male suspect is believed to be violent and dangerous. They are continuing to investigate the case.

The fire was reported in the area of 121 Avenue and 102 Street.