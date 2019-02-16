Police searching for suspect in shooting

A woman was transported to hospital Saturday morning suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and now Edmonton police are searching for a 26-year-old man who is a suspect in the attack.

Johnathan Gabriel Graham is wanted in connection with the assault, which took place in the area of 101st Avenue and 95th Street, police said.

"Graham is believed to be armed and dangerous," police said in a news release.

Police believe the woman, 22, and Graham know each other.