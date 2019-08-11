Police search rural properties for Edmonton woman missing for 2 months

Patricia Wendy Pangracs was last heard from in early June.

Now two months after the 32-year-old woman went missing, the Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit was joined by search and rescue volunteers at a rural intersection in Strathcona County on Saturday, looking for signs of her.

Det. Jared Buhler of the Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit speaks near the Strathcona County intersection where missing woman Patricia Wendy Pangracs was last spotted. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Edmonton police say they're still not sure if she's alive or dead, homicide unit Det. Jared Buhler said.

"The best evidence that we have at this point would, on a balance of probabilities lead me to the latter conclusion and that's why homicide is involved and missing persons reached the same conclusion," Buhler said.

The Edmonton police search unit was joined by 24 civilian searchers and five canines and their handlers as they combed properties around the intersection of Range Road 233 and Township Road 514.

Police believe Pangracs travelled early on June 8 to the rural intersection from Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, in a white 2011 Cadillac CTS with front-end damage.

Police are asking residents who live along the route to check their surveillance cameras.

"We don't know what happened from this point on June 8th," Buhler said, noting that Pangracs was last spotted in the area on foot. "It's possible that Patricia might've sought shelter on an acreage, farm around here."

The area is heavily-treed with tall grass. The landowners consented to the searches, Buhler said.

"We certainly don't have any reason to believe they're involved in this investigation at all but they've been very cooperative and we do appreciate their assistance in that," he said.

The missing persons unit started investigating after getting a tip from one of Pangracs's friends on July 8th — a full month after she was last seen.

Security footage from June 7 shows Patricia Pangracs at a Bruderheim gas station. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service) Security footage from the day before she was last spotted shows Pangracs with the vehicle at a gas station in Bruderheim, about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

No family in Edmonton

Police have been in touch with Pangracs's parents but say she had no family connections in the Edmonton area, explaining why her disappearance was not immediately reported.

"I think people in her social group were reluctant initially to bring it to the attention of the police," he said.

Police say some people in Pangracs's social circle are criminals, but that her disappearance was out of character.

"We're aware of a series of conflicts that have in some cases resulted in violence that preceded Patricia's disappearance and in some cases followed her disappearance," Buhler said. "And it's those circumstances, generally, some of which related directly to Patricia and some of which we believe that she was perhaps a peripheral player, that have caused us to become concerned."

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

They're also hoping to get in touch with anyone who spoke with Pangracs in the weeks prior to her disappearance.







