Police respond to death on steps of Alberta Legislature

Edmonton police were at the Alberta Legislature on Monday afternoon, where a body could be seen underneath a blanket on the building's front steps.

Police spokesperson Scott Pattison said police were called to a "non-criminal event" at the legislature.

A photograph by CBC legislature reporter Kim Trynacity shows a marked police van parked at the foot of the steps near a group of uniformed officers. Yellow police tape surrounds the scene.

Another photograph shows what appears to be a body on the lower steps, covered by a pink blanket or tarp.

Legislature reporter Michelle Bellefontaine tweeted that debate on Bill 207 was underway when Speaker Nathan Cooper said an important issue had come up and that the House had to break for five minutes.

Cooper asked the government and opposition sides to go to their lounges.

The House was then adjourned for safety and security of the staff and MLAs, Bellefontaine reported.

Police were investigating Monday afternoon after a death on the steps of the Alberta Legislature. (Sam Martin/CBC)

If you're struggling or know someone who is, you can call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service hotline 24/7 at 1-833-456-4566, or text "CONNECT" to the Kids Help Phone (which also serves adults) between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET at 686868.

For a list of 24-hour crisis centres in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention's website.

If you feel your mental health or the mental health of a loved one is at risk of an immediate crisis, call 911.