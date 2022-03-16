Skip to Main Content
Police release video of suspect vehicle in killing of notorious Edmonton landlord

Police have released CCTV video of a medium grey SUV connect with the shooting of 59-year-old Abdullah Shah.

Police seek additional video of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive from night of shooting

Police released video Tuesday of an SUV they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of Abdullah Shah on Sunday. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Edmonton Police Service are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle they say is connected to the shooting of former landlord Abdullah Shah.

Shah, 59, was shot outside a home in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release Monday.

EPS released CCTV video on Tuesday of what they say is medium grey SUV pulling into a driveway.

The SUV was parked on Heath Road west of Riverbend Road before the shooting on Sunday night, March 13.

Police are also asking anyone with video in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive that night between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to contact them.

Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, once said he owned about 100 properties across the city.

He has a criminal record going back to 1983, including drug and mortgage fraud convictions and has been the subject of numerous EPS investigations.

Police say this still image from CCTV footage shows a vehicle they believe is connected with the shooting of Abdullah Shah. (Edmonton Police Service)
