Police release video of suspect vehicle in killing of notorious Edmonton landlord

Edmonton Police Service are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle they say is connected to the shooting of former landlord Abdullah Shah.

Shah, 59, was shot outside a home in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release Monday.

EPS released CCTV video on Tuesday of what they say is medium grey SUV pulling into a driveway.

The SUV was parked on Heath Road west of Riverbend Road before the shooting on Sunday night, March 13.

Police are also asking anyone with video in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive that night between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to contact them.

Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, once said he owned about 100 properties across the city.

He has a criminal record going back to 1983, including drug and mortgage fraud convictions and has been the subject of numerous EPS investigations.