Crawl-space hideout didn't fool Camrose police investigators

Two individuals suspected in a central Alberta crime spree were among six people who have been arrested — three of whom were found hiding in the crawl space of a house — following a police investigation into the violent theft of a Purolator delivery vehicle in Camrose, Alta.

During the Sept. 9 theft of the Purolator vehicle, its driver was thrown to the ground by two men who took the vehicle and fled, the Camrose Police Service said in a news release posted on its website.

An investigation by police and RCMP into a separate incident led to the search of a house in the downtown area on Sept. 10.

Three people in the upstairs of the house were arrested. Police knew of a hidden entrance into the basement and discovered another three people hiding in the crawl space who were also arrested, the news release said.

Property stolen from the Purolator van was also found by police inside the house. As well, the purse belonging to a woman in the house contained five stolen cheques and five stolen pieces of personal identification.

Charges have been laid against a 23-year-old Edmonton man and a 35-year-old woman from Cold Lake, Alta., both of whom are also suspected in a crime spree that stretched across central Alberta, said the news release.