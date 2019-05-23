Large police presence in northeast Edmonton neighbourhood

Edmonton police are on scene at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the city's northeast and have also closed a section of a nearby neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of 168th Avenue and 76th Street for a weapons complaint, shortly after 6 p.m.

While officers investigate, 168th Avenue between 74th Street and 76th street will be closed "for the next few hours as officers secure the scene," a news release said.

Chantel Cordeiro lives in the area and said she heard a loud bang around 6 p.m.

"[We] kind of heard a big bang like two cars colliding, so that's why I just thought 'OK, maybe somebody just got into a car crash,'" she said.