One hospitalized with gunshot wound, police on scene at Mill Woods weapons complaint

Police are directing residents in Mill Woods to remain in their homes while officers respond to a shooting.

CBC News ·
Edmonton police are asking residents to avoid a scene in Mill Woods where one person was injured after an early morning weapons complaint. (CBC)

Police are directing residents in Mill Woods to remain in their homes while officers respond to a shooting that injured one person.

In an email Saturday, Edmonton police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard confirmed one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at a residence between 38A Avenue and 37 Avenue S.E. near Mill Woods Road.

Officers responded to the area at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a weapons complaint was reported. 

Police say the residence under investigation has been contained, but citizens are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

