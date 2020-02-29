One hospitalized with gunshot wound, police on scene at Mill Woods weapons complaint

Police are directing residents in Mill Woods to remain in their homes while officers respond to a shooting that injured one person.

In an email Saturday, Edmonton police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard confirmed one person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at a residence between 38A Avenue and 37 Avenue S.E. near Mill Woods Road.

Officers responded to the area at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a weapons complaint was reported.

Police say the residence under investigation has been contained, but citizens are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.