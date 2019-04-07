Police looking for suspects after taxi carjacking near Edmonton

Leduc RCMP are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery Saturday night.

The two men were picked up by a taxi driver in the South Edmonton Common area according to RCMP.

In a release RCMP do not specify where the two men asked to go, but the driver pulled over by the weigh scales near Leduc.

RCMP say one of the men threatened the driver with a knife leading him to exit the vehicle and call police.

The two suspects left the scene in the vehicle and continued south on Highway 2 where RCMP say the vehicle was abandoned.

RCMP Police dog services and Edmonton Police Air 1 assisted with the search for the two men Saturday night. RCMP say they recovered the stolen taxi cab Sunday.

Police describe the first man is described as Indigenous, approximately 5'10, with a heavy build. The man is clean shaven with neck and hand tattoos.

The second man is described by police as Indigenous standing approximately 5'10 with a heavy build and clean shaven face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leduc RCMP or Crime Stoppers.