Police lay charges in fatal hit and run near Rocky Mountain House

Rocky Mountain House RCMP have charged a 31-year-old woman in a fatal hit-and-run collision on Sunchild First Nation.

Police say the body Andrew Frencheater, 33, was found in a ditch on Sunchild Road on Monday morning. A vehicle abandoned nearby was seized as part of the investigation.

Investigators determined Frencheater had been stuck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle sometime before midnight on Sunday.

The woman has been charged criminally with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

She has also been charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

Her first appearance is in provincial court in Rocky Mountain House is scheduled for Aug. 7.