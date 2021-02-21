Police lay 1st-degree murder charge in northeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 34-year-old man with first-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday morning death of another man.

Aston Gyasi, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder by homicide detectives on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Peter Boakye, 38, was found by police responding to a trouble unknown call at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Officers found him in medical distress upon arrival at a residence near 139th Avenue and 35th Street in the Hairsine neighbourhood.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy earlier this week confirmed Boakye died from a sharp force injury. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.