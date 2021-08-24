Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Police investigating suspicious death in north central Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a central Edmonton home early Tuesday morning.

46-year-old man died in hospital

Police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday that occurred in the Eastwood neighbourhood of north central Edmonton. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a north central Edmonton home early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint around 12:40 a.m. near 119th Avenue and 79th Street in the Eastwood neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, police found an injured man inside the residence. The 46-year-old man later died in hospital, police said in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

