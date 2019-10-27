Police investigate suspicious death after body found on baseball field

Police are investigating after a man's body was found on a baseball field in the Callingwood neighbourhood Sunday morning.

The death is being treated as suspicious. At present, there are no indications as to whether or not the death is criminal, police said in a news release. Investigators have since contacted the Medical Examiner's office.

Officers responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. after a passerby discovered the body near 177th Street and 69th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the deceased man is asked to get in touch with police.