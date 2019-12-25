Police investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning in the city's northeast.

Officers on patrol were trying to stop a vehicle in the area of 35th Street and 147A Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Police members exited their vehicle and one of the officers discharged his service weapon toward the vehicle, police said in a news release.

It's still unknown if the driver of the vehicle and any occupants were injured. The officers were unharmed.

Police would not say why the officer shot at the vehicle.

Both the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) and the province's director of law enforcement were notified about the shooting. The director of law enforcement determined that the investigation should remain with Edmonton police at this time, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts or identity of the vehicle's occupants to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.