Police investigating homicide in Strathcona County
Edmonton

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit is seeking the public's help in the homicide of 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross of Edmonton.

Man found near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 later dies of injuries

CBC News ·
Blair Joshua Cross, 35, was found with life-threatening injuries on a rural road northeast of Sherwood Park. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterwards. (RCMP Alberta)

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man in Strathcona County.

Strathcona County RCMP were called around 9 p.m. Saturday about a man found with serious life-threatening injuries near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225, a rural intersection northeast of Sherwood Park.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to an RCMP news release. He has since been identified as 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross of Edmonton.

An autopsy Monday determined the death a homicide. Police are asking for the public for any information related to the homicide.

