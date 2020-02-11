Police investigating homicide in Strathcona County
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes unit is seeking the public's help in the homicide of 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross of Edmonton.
Man found near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225 later dies of injuries
Alberta RCMP Major Crimes is investigating the death of a man in Strathcona County.
Strathcona County RCMP were called around 9 p.m. Saturday about a man found with serious life-threatening injuries near Township Road 534 and Range Road 225, a rural intersection northeast of Sherwood Park.
The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later, according to an RCMP news release. He has since been identified as 35-year-old Blair Joshua Cross of Edmonton.
An autopsy Monday determined the death a homicide. Police are asking for the public for any information related to the homicide.