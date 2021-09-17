Police investigating double homicide involving mother and child in Hinton, Alta.

Hinton RCMP are investigating a double homicide involving a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old toddler.

RCMP said a report was filed Thursday evening about the missing woman and her child.

The pair were last seen in Hinton, Alta., a town about 285 kilometres west of Edmonton.

In a Friday news release, RCMP confirmed the bodies of both the mother and child have been located. Cpl. Curtis Peters confirmed they were found in the Hinton area.

RCMP said its major crimes unit has arrested a 53-year-old man in Hinton in relation to the investigation. The suspect is currently in custody.

Peters would not say if any charges are pending against the man, or whether the man knows the woman and child.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and they are not searching for any other suspects.