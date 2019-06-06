Edmonton police investigating after man found in critical condition

Edmonton police are investigating after a man was found by Edmonton police in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was found unconscious with significant injuries at approximately 1:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital.

"The EPS Homicide Section is currently overseeing this investigation, as the male is not expected to survive his injuries," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.