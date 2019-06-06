Edmonton police investigating after man found in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after he was found by Edmonton police in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street early Wednesday morning.
'The male is not expected to survive his injuries'
Police say the man was found unconscious with significant injuries at approximately 1:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital.
"The EPS Homicide Section is currently overseeing this investigation, as the male is not expected to survive his injuries," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
