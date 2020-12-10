Police investigating after body found in southeast Edmonton townhouse

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered in a townhouse in south Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a body found in a townhouse complex in the area of 34th Avenue and 58th Street, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a dead man in the complex and determined the death to be suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.