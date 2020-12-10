Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Police investigating after body found in southeast Edmonton townhouse

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered in a townhouse in south Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Death is considered suspicious, homicide unit has taken over investigation

CBC News ·

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered in a townhouse in south Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a body found in a townhouse complex in the area of 34th Avenue and 58th Street, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a dead man in the complex and determined the death to be suspicious. 

 An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now