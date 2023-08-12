Police investigate multiple sexual assault allegations at West Edmonton Mall water park

At least 15 young girls have reported sexual assaults at West Edmonton Mall's water park across four separate incidents in recent months.

Police have charged four people — two adult men and two teen boys.

The boys are both younger than 18 and can't be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

In each case, girls reported that they were groped or inappropriately touched while they were in the park's wave pool.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, on June 16, seven girls, aged 11 and 12, said they were sexually assaulted by someone they didn't know. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and is facing numerous charges.

Two more assaults were reported on July 2. In one case, a "young teen male" was charged with sexually assaulting three teen girls. A 25-year-old man was also charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in an "unrelated" incident where another teen girl reported being groped, police said.

In the latest alleged incident on Aug. 9, a 41-year-old man was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after four girls between the ages of 13 and 16 reported that he touched them inappropriately.

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, West Edmonton Mall said they maintain "superior safety protocols" at the World Waterpark, including a CCTV system and trained security personnel.

"The WEM team engaged with the survivors and suspects, notified and co-operated fully with the Edmonton Police Service and will continue to do so throughout the investigation. We respect the privacy of the survivors and will refrain from sharing any further details to protect their identity," the statement said.

Parents should have open conversations with kids, advocates say

Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton CEO Mary Jane James said Friday that it's crucial to underline the girls in these cases did nothing wrong.

"I would like them to know that going out and having fun at a publicly available space is a very natural thing to want to do, and they shouldn't fear having fun and doing those sorts of activities," she said.

"The bottom line is there is no person, no employee, anybody who's responsible ... other than the individuals who allegedly caused the harm."

Police said many of the girls who reported the assaults are receiving support from the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Nadine Kereliuk, the organization's community education lead, said public reports about sexual assault can create an opportunity for parents and caregivers to have open conversations with kids.

"You might ask them how they're feeling about it, or ask them if they were in that situation, what would they do? And help guide them to know that you are a safe person that they can talk to," she said.

"Abuse can happen anywhere, whether it's in a home or in a public space. It can happen anywhere, to anyone."

Resources on sexual abuse for children and families are available through the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.