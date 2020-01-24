RCMP investigate latest tip in Amber Tuccaro murder

Investigators are probing a new tip into the disappearance and murder of Amber Tuccaro.

The 20-year-old mother went missing in 2010 from the Leduc area. Her remains were discovered two years later in the same area.

In a media advisory Friday, RCMP Alberta advised that they received a tip on Jan. 20, 2020, from a U.S. man alleging his father may have been involved in Tuccaro's death.

"The RCMP continue to seek information on the Amber Tuccaro case but caution that erroneous information can have negative effects to the investigation and to the well-being of the family,"

Police are reviewing the information, but say the Tuccaro case remains under investigation.

Investigators have already discounted the man's tips about his father's alleged involvement in other homicide and missing persons cases, stated the news release.

In August 2010, Tuccaro flew to Edmonton from her home in Fort McMurray, Alta., and booked into a hotel near the airport with her 14-month-old son and a female friend.

She was never seen alive again. Her skull was found in the bush two years later.

In 2012, police released a cellphone recording between Tuccaro and the man who gave her a ride.

"You'd better not be taking me anywhere I don't want to go," Tuccaro can be heard telling the man.

In July 2019, RCMP issued an apology to Tuccaro's family for mishandling the early investigation into the young woman's disapearance.

Anyone with information about Tuccaro's disappearance and death is asked to contact police.