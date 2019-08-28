Police identify woman, 33, whose remains were found in Edmonton alley

Human remains found in an Edmonton alley earlier this month have been identified as a 33-year-old woman, and her death is considered suspicious, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Police did not provide details on how Terri Ann Rowan died.

Her remains were found Aug. 15 by people walking in an alley west of 149th Street between 92nd and 93rd Avenues in the Sherwood neighbourhood.

Homicide detectives are treating the death as suspicious.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or spoken to Rowan in the week before her remains were found.