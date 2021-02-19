Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police have identified a man stabbed to death Wednesday as 38-year-old Peter Boakye.

Homicide investigators also released video surveillance of the suspect and a vehicle description in connection with Boakye's death on Friday.

The video shows a man suspect walking through the parking lot of a townhouse complex near the crime scene at 139th Avenue and 35th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police believe the man is armed and dangerous.

The vehicle is a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with the Alberta licence plate CGH 3350.

Boakye was found injured in a home Wednesday and later died in hospital.