Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in northeast Edmonton
Edmonton police have identified a man stabbed to death Wednesday as 38-year-old Peter Boakye.
Police release video of suspect and vehicle
Homicide investigators also released video surveillance of the suspect and a vehicle description in connection with Boakye's death on Friday.
The video shows a man suspect walking through the parking lot of a townhouse complex near the crime scene at 139th Avenue and 35th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.
Police believe the man is armed and dangerous.
The vehicle is a 2012 silver Nissan Rogue with the Alberta licence plate CGH 3350.
Boakye was found injured in a home Wednesday and later died in hospital.