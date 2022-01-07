Police identify victim in New Year's Eve homicide in north-central Edmonton

The death of a 31-year-old man in north-central Edmonton on Friday has been confirmed as a homicide, police said Thursday.

In a news release, Edmonton Police Service said Sheldon Johnson, 31, was found dead on New Year's Eve in a home in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

Police said an autopsy has confirmed Johnson's death was a homicide, though police are not releasing the cause of death for investigative purposes.

Officers discovered Johnson's body around 3:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, when police responded to a trouble unknown call at a residence near 120th Avenue and 93rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. EPS has provided a photo of Johnson in an effort to generate tips, police said.