Police identify victim in fatal central Edmonton shooting

A man who died Tuesday in central Edmonton after being found lying on the street was a victim of homicide, police say.

An autopsy confirmed that Mahad Bashir Farah, 25, died as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. Tuesday near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Farah lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators want to speak to anyone with information about Farah's death.