Police identify victim in central Edmonton homicide

Police have identified the victim in a Tuesday night homicide in the McCauley neighbourhood of central Edmonton.

An autopsy completed Thursday confirmed Travis Waskahat, 24, died of a stab wound and the manner of death is homicide, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Police say downtown division officers were called to the report of an injured male at a residence in the area of 98th Street and 108th Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

EMS treated and transported a 24-year-old male to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate Waskahat's death.