Police identify victim in central Edmonton homicide

A suspicious death in central Edmonton's Boyle Street neighbourhood Wednesday has been confirmed by city police as a homicide.

Police said an autopsy, which was completed Friday, shows Allan Freed, 55, was the victim. The cause of death is not being released for investigative purposes, police noted.

Freed's body was found in the area of 93rd Street and 105th Avenue around noon on Wednesday, police said in a news release Friday.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate Freed's death.