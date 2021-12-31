Police identify victim after body found in Strathcona County

Edmonton police's homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Monday in Strathcona County.

RCMP originally responded to a residential address near Wye Road in the Wye Cliff residential subdivision, after a body was discovered outside. The body was later identified as 28-year-old Justin Cole Larocque.

RCMP investigators determined that Larocque had recently attended an Edmonton residence near 109th Avenue and 97th Street and on Wednesday, Edmonton Police Service took over the investigation.

An autopsy has been completed but the cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes, EPS said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.