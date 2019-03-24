Police identify victim of shooting at Whyte Avenue-area bar

Edmonton police have identified a man shot dead early Sunday at a Whyte Avenue-area bar.

An autopsy has determined Abubeker Gemechu Abduraman, 26, died as a result of a gunshot wound. The manner of death was homicide.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were making Abduraman's name public because naming him serves an investigative purpose.

Investigators do not have anyone in custody.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Xhale Lounge, 8120 101st St.

Police told CBC News a man who was kicked out of the bar returned and started shooting. Two other people were injured in the incident. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police continue to seek tips about the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.