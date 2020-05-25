Body discovered inside south Edmonton motel room

The Edmonton Police Service homicide unit is investigating after a body was discovered Sunday night inside a south Edmonton motel.

Patrol officers were responding to an assault call at the motel in the area of 38th Avenue and Calgary Trail around 8 p.m. when the body was discovered.

The body was inside one of the motel suites, police said in a news release.

The death is considered suspicious and the homicide unit has since taken over the investigation, police said.

As of early Monday morning, an autopsy has yet to be scheduled. Police did not provide details about the identity of the deceased.