Man charged with murder, aggravated assault for pair of stabbings

A 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for a pair of stabbings last week that killed a woman and sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Clayton Thomas Berard also faces a charge of aggravated assault and four counts of breach of recognizance for two separate attacks that happened on the same day north of downtown Edmonton.

Police responded to a stabbing at 7:15 a.m Thursday near 100th Street and 105A Avenue. Officers found an injured woman on the ground. She later died in hospital.

An autopsy confirmed the 48-year-old woman died from stab wounds. Police did not release her name, but CBC News has identified her as Rose Knife.

About 12 hours after the first attack, officers responded to another stabbing near 101st Street and 105th Avenue. Police found an injured 49-year-old man who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man is now reported to be in stable condition. Police did not release his name, but a court check revealed the victim as Albert Stevens.

In the past three months, Berard has been charged with other offences in three other incidents, including assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and possession of methamphetamine.

In 2004, Berard was sentenced to nine and a half years in jail for two counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping with a firearm and break and enter to commit robbery.

Berard is scheduled to appear in court on April 12 in relation to the March 28 stabbings.