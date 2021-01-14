Police charge man after alleged child abduction in west Edmonton

Edmonton police arrested a man on Tuesday after an alleged child abduction.

The Edmonton Police Service announced on Wednesday evening that they had charged Curtis Poburan, a 52-year-old man, with abduction of a child under the age of 14 and criminal harassment.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a suspicious person near 177 Street and 69 Avenue in West Edmonton. Police said they were told an adult male was trying to lure a child away from the area.

When they arrived, police said they were directed by a witness to a nearby shopping complex where they found the child and took a male suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect had two imitation firearms in his possession when he was arrested, police said.

Poburan was also charged with use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of possession of an imitation weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of breaching probation and failure to comply with an order.

The child is now receiving support from the Zebra Child Advocacy Centre, police said.

Police said they believe there may be additional complaints and are encouraging anyone who may have been victimized in a similar way to contact the Edmonton Police Service.