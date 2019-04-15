Police charge driver, 63, in fatal hit-and-run in Edmonton's Chinatown

Edmonton police have charged a 63-year-old driver in a fatal hit-and-run last November that claimed the life of an 88-year-old pedestrian.

The driver has been charged with criminal hit-and-run causing death. He is expected in court on May 21, police said in a news release Monday.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, patrol officers responded to a pedestrian collision on 97th Street in Chinatown.

Police were told an older man was walking across 97th Street from east to west in an unmarked crosswalk at 106A Avenue when he was struck by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 cargo van.

The van was travelling south on 97th Street. Witnesses told police it didn't stop at the scene.

The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later found the damaged, unoccupied van in the area of 97th Street and 106th Avenue.