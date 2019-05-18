Edmonton police cleared in shooting of 22-year-old after cruisers rammed

The driver of a BMW that rammed two Edmonton police vehicles presented such a risk to two officers, shooting him was both reasonable and justified, concluded an investigation by Alberta's police watchdog.

"The officers were lawfully placed and acting in the lawful execution of their duties, and the use of force was reasonable in the circumstances," an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team news release said Friday.

The shooting happened after a suspected drug deal on Oct. 3, 2017, on the outskirts of the city, near 44th Avenue and 211th Street.

Police were called about three parked vehicles with several individuals milling about. Arriving officers managed to block one of three cars from driving away.

As officers were getting out of their vehicles, the car sped forward and rammed one of them. The driver then reversed and rammed the vehicle behind.

The impact knocked an officer to the ground.

The car continued to ram the rear police vehicle, pushing it backwards.

An officer "having observed the other officer get struck by the door and taken to the ground — potentially underneath one or both vehicles — fired his service pistol at the driver," continuing to fire until the car's engine stopped revving.

The 22-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a graze-type laceration to the neck.

One of the officers injured his knee, but the other was not injured.

ASIRT's mandate is to investigate incidents involving Alberta's police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person.