Anti-mask, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist among 3 arrested during demonstration at West Edmonton Mall

An Ontario-based anti-mask and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, his wife and a third person were arrested Saturday, as a result of an anti-mask demonstration at the West Edmonton Mall, police say.

Chris Saccoccia — who goes by Chris Sky — organized a demonstration where people would shop for toys at the mall for a Christmas toy drive, without wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status.

All mall-goers have to wear a mask when inside, with very few exceptions, in accordance with the City of Edmonton mask bylaw.

The Edmonton Police Service knew of the planned anti-mask demonstration, according to an EPS news release issued Saturday.

Saccoccia was already wanted on several outstanding warrants, including uttering threats and public mischief, police say. But he and his wife, Jennifer Saccoccia, were arrested Saturday regarding an injunction banning them from the West Edmonton Mall.

A third person was also arrested for breaching the injunction, police say.

All three people will remain in custody until they speak to the charges in Court of Queens Bench Monday morning, police say.