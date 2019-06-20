Edmonton police officer at centre of violent arrest removed from patrol duties

An Edmonton police officer at the centre of a violent arrest caught on video has been removed from patrol duties, says Chief Dale McFee.

"It's something we take very seriously," McFee said outside a police commissioner meeting Thursday. "We're not going to lay any fault or any blame at this point. We're going to investigate the whole thing.

"At the end of the day, is it concerning for us? You bet it is. But I think we need to get the fulsome picture and we need to actually look at all the facts and then make some decisions from there."

Six uniformed officers were involved in the take down of the suspect in the parking lot of an apartment building near 106th Street and 99th Avenue on June 11.

A video of the arrest appears to show the officer repeatedly kicking a suspect, then slamming his head into a wall.

An investigation by the professional standards branch was launched 12 hours later, McFee said.

The officer has not been suspended and none of the other officers involved have been removed from active duty, he said.

The suspect is facing a number of charges including flight from a peace officer, possession of stolen property and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.