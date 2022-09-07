Police arrest man suspected of attacks in northeast Edmonton that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Edmonton police have arrested the man suspected of attacks in northeast Edmonton that left one person dead and two seriously injured.

Earlier Wednesday, police had requested that residents, pedestrians and motorists in the Homesteader neighbourhood shelter in place or avoid the area. Residents were also advised there would be a heavy police presence while officers searched for the suspect, 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Edmonton police issued an update to news media saying Lawrence was in custody.

Police said they believe the assaults were random in nature.

CCTV footage shows Clarence Lawrence earlier in the day. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)

Four Edmonton Catholic schools and four Edmonton Public schools were on alert as a precaution, meaning the schools' exterior doors were locked.

All eight schools that were affected have lifted that precaution and have since started dismissing students.