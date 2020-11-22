Poisonous powder found at Buena Vista dog park: police

Edmonton police are investigating the source of a poisonous red powder scattered around Buena Vista dog park after a woman reported her dog became ill after eating it.

West division officers were called to the park at about 6 p.m. on Saturday after a woman reported that her dog had required emergency vet care after a walk around the park at about 2 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue's hazmat team arrived and ran multiple tests on the powder, and found it contained bleached flour, potassium hexaflouritide and D-ribose 5-phosphate barium salt.

EPS said fire rescue advised that those substances are poisonous when ingested.

Edmonton Police Service west division Staff Sgt. Dana Donald. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"We don't think it was put down there for anything malicious. I think it was more for a course for runners," said Staff Sgt. Dana Donald. "Obviously we are going to have a talk with these people and let them know they can't put poisonous stuff down in the snow, especially if there's going to be animals around."

During a search of the area, officers found 36 spots along the trail with red powder on the ground. Donald said if anyone finds more of the red powder, they should contact police. He said it's not corrosive to touch, but it is poisonous to animals if ingested.

City of Edmonton staff were instructed to clean up the powder as soon as possible. Meanwhile, police and park rangers searched the area and found more powder near Yorath House.

Police are asking anyone with information about the source of the powder to contact them, and advised dog walkers to keep their pets on-leash until the area is fully cleaned up, which Donald said should be done Sunday.