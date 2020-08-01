Plane makes emergency landing on road near Hinton

A small plane flying from B.C. to Edmonton was forced to make an emergency landing near Hinton Friday afternoon, RCMP said.

Around 3:40 p.m., Hinton RCMP were called to Robb Road, approximately 11 kilometres south of the town, for a plane blocking traffic.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, according to a police news release. The plane clipped a fifth wheel during the landing, but no one was injured.

The plane was towed away with help from a passerby.

RCMP have notified the Transportation Safety Board.

Hinton is about 270 kilometres west of Edmonton.