Plane makes emergency landing on road near Hinton
A small plane flying from B.C. to Edmonton was forced to make an emergency landing near Hinton Friday afternoon.
No injuries were reported after plane flying to Edmonton from B.C. made emergency landing Friday
A small plane flying from B.C. to Edmonton was forced to make an emergency landing near Hinton Friday afternoon, RCMP said.
Around 3:40 p.m., Hinton RCMP were called to Robb Road, approximately 11 kilometres south of the town, for a plane blocking traffic.
A mechanical issue forced the pilot to make an emergency landing, according to a police news release. The plane clipped a fifth wheel during the landing, but no one was injured.
The plane was towed away with help from a passerby.
RCMP have notified the Transportation Safety Board.
Hinton is about 270 kilometres west of Edmonton.