New nine-step plan aims to improve pedestrian experience in downtown Edmonton

A group of organizations is working with the city to implement nine actions to make downtown Edmonton more walkable.

Officially called the Downtown Pedestrianization Plan, it outlines ways to create better accessibility and safety for Edmontonians to "walk and roll," whether in the form of walking, biking, driving, using public transit, or mobility aids.

The nine-step plan is co-created by the Urban Development Institute (UDI) Edmonton Metro, Paths for People, and endorsed by the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, Downtown Edmonton Community League and Downtown Recovery Coalition.

While some actions out of the nine are currently ongoing, things like enhancing LRT entrances, upgrades to cycling infrastructure, and utilizing heightened operational standards in shared open streets are to be initiated by next year, according to the plan.

Stephen Raitz, chair of Paths for People, says he's heard calls for more secure and better located bike parking available throughout the downtown core.

"We'd love to see developers, already doing a good job of this, but taking it further," Raitz said on Wednesday. "Then also looking at public opportunities within LRT stations for that kind of thing if we were to redevelop those spaces."

Encouraging developers to integrate private and public spaces is to be initiated by the last quarter of 2023. At the moment, the plan says there is "inconsistent direction from development officers" and lack of openness around funding models from the city.

City council rejects bylaw

The pedestrianization plan comes after city council rejected a bylaw to keep 102nd Avenue closed to traffic back in February.

Jason Syvixay, director of metropolitan strategy and advocacy at UDI, says the partnering organizations all had varying perspectives on whether the 102nd Avenue proposal would be successful.

"While there are different approaches to downtown, our overlapping interest is in a vibrant walkable downtown," Syvixay said.

"The plan reviews our individual understanding of walking and rolling in the downtown, as well as sorts through compromise and trade offs of the biggest actions with the biggest impact for our downtown."

There are three major themes for the pedestrianization plan: creating a fun and friendly pedestrian experience year round, connectivity of routes and places of interest, and accommodating all modes of transportation.

Jason Syvixay, director of metropolitan strategy and advocacy at Urban Development Institute Edmonton Metro, says the overlapping interest between all organizations is to create more vibrancy downtown. (Nishat Chowdhury/CBC)

"We all want to walk and roll around a downtown that is made up of consistent sidewalks, streets and public spaces that are well furnished, well built and well maintained," Raitz said.

Some locations of improvement according to the plan are 105th Avenue, 104th and 109th Streets, and Rice Howard Way.

Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the Edmonton Downtown Business Association, said the organization is prioritizing public-private partnerships to make the downtown a better experience for pedestrians.

"[Rice Howard Way] is this brilliant example of a publicly accessible public space that's privately developed and privately managed and maintained," McBryan said.

"And what an incredible pedestrian experience it is, and how good for business that is."

Tania Elliott uses public transit to commute downtown for work. (Nishat Chowdhury/CBC)

Tania Elliott commutes downtown with the bus for work. She says she has to be aware of her surroundings walking downtown and doesn't have faith in its current state.

"[Businesses] could come down here but are they going to attract the traffic they need to be viable in the current state?" Elliott said.

A successful downtown is one that has people living and working in it, as well as visitors, said McBryan.

"If we don't have lots of reasons for people to be here, if we don't have lots of residents, businesses don't want to be here either," McBryan said. "It's a bit of a chicken and egg."

On Dec. 5., Edmonton's Urban Planning Committee will discuss a report from city administration on opportunities for possible street closures for pedestrianization.