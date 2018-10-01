RCMP put brakes on speeders in northern Alberta village

RCMP caught a driver going 64 kilometres over the speed limit in the northern Alberta village of Plamondon last week, police said in a news release Monday.

Complaints about drivers speeding through the small village in northern Alberta has prompted Boyle RCMP to set up radar enforcement in an effort to catch speeders, said the release.

There are homes and businesses on 100 Street — Highway 858 — which runs north-south through Plamondon, 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

On Sept. 25 at around 6 p.m., a member of the RCMP-Alberta Sheriffs Boyle Integrated Traffic Unit clocked a vehicle travelling 114 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone, in the main part of the village.

A youth from the region is now facing a mandatory court date Nov. 19 in Lac La Biche, said the release.

A court date is mandatory when a driver is speeding more than 51 km/h over the posted speed limit.

A conviction comes with six demerit points, and a judge or justice of the peace could further impose a fine up to $2,300 and a licence suspension of up to 90 days.