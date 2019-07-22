Pipeline spill in northwest Alberta releases 100,000 litres of contaminated water

A pipeline spill in northwest Alberta last week that released 100,000 litres of water laden with salt and hydrocarbons is being cleaned up.

The spill, about 45 kilometres southeast of Peace River, happened Wednesday from a pipeline owned by Calgary-based Baytex Energy, the Alberta Energy Regulator reported Monday.

In a news release Monday, Baytex said it implemented its emergency response plan immediately, contained the spill and has made significant progress in the cleanup.

What caused the release is still under investigation, Baytex said.

The AER said it is monitoring the cleanup and is reporting no bodies of water or wildlife has been affected by the spill.