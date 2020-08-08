RCMP investigate two possible drownings at popular Alberta beach

The RCMP are investigating after two bodies were found along the shoreline of a popular lake near Edmonton on Friday.

Thorsby RCMP responded just after 1 p.m. Friday to a report of a possible drowning at Pigeon Lake, about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Officers found the body of a woman along the shoreline of Silver Beach near Mulhurst Bay, RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly said Saturday.

Police then searched the area by boat with the help of local fire departments, as well as Edmonton Police Services and STARS air ambulance helicopters.

During a search of the same shoreline, police found the body of a man. A kayak was also located a short distance away, RCMP said in a news release Saturday morning.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the cause of death, calling the incident a possible drowning with no indication of criminal actions.