6 Edmonton-area fall getaways you'll be thankful for this weekend

If you're after an outdoor outing this Thanksgiving weekend (with 20 or fewer of your closest friends, according to the COVID-19 rules), then this is the list for you.

It will help you drink in the changing fall colours, or explore a spot you've never seen before.

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park

Nestled along the picturesque shores of Pigeon Lake, about an hour's drive southwest of Edmonton, this provincial park has a day use area with 10 kilometres of walking trails and no shortage of prime autumn selfie spots along the way.

"It's beautiful out here at this time of year," says Meagan Lacoste, a visitor experience specialist with Alberta Parks.

Pigeon Lake Provincial Park has a mixed wood forest with a "good variety of oranges, and the yellows and lots of greens," Lacoste says.

The park has playgrounds, picnic sites, boat launches and other amenities.

'It's very special' 1:54 Take a tour and learn more about Pigeon Lake Provincial Park southwest of Edmonton, Alta. 1:54

The Beaver Hills Biosphere

Designated an internationally recognized biosphere by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, this area east of Edmonton offers options from the developed paved paths and paid programs to wilder spots off the beaten path.

You have your pick from popular destinations like the Strathcona Wilderness Centre, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area and Elk Island National Park, to lesser known conservation areas such as Golden Ranches and the Smith Blackburn Homestead.

Smoky Lake County

This made the list partly because of the stunning county drive along Highway 28. It's also because the county, known for its pumpkin fair and celebration of all things fall has had its festivities cancelled for a second year by COVID-19.

This year's pumpkin fair may have been cancelled but there are still some giant gourds to pose with in Pumpkin Park at Smoky Lake, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) There are still autumn attractions to be had, like a stop to visit this "gourd-geous" landmark next to the historic train station called Pumpkin Park.

Prairie Gardens Adventure Farm

In the same general direction as Smoky Lake, the haunted pumpkin festival continues at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in Bon Accord, on weekends until the end of the month. You can enjoy a stroll through the spooky ghost town, creep through a haunted farmhouse, or spend some time with the farm animals.

By the numbers: The Edmonton Corn Maze 1:10 Check out these 'amazing' farm fun facts about the Edmonton Corn Maze, southwest of Edmonton, Alta. 1:10

Edmonton Corn Maze

The Edmonton Corn Maze continues to wow the fall crowds. The maze is now three metres tall, the goats are keen to eat right out of your hand and the country market is stocked with locally grown products and produce. The agricultural attraction, now in its 21st year, is open until Oct. 16.

The corn maze is west of Edmonton, at 26171 Secondary Highway 627, Spruce Grove.

The good old river valley

For hundreds of thousands of us, this autumn escape is literarily at the end of our street. There are some sweet spots along the snaking North Saskatchewan River from Devon to Fort Saskatchewan, places to take in the fall colours before the snow flies.