Alberta considering whether to end photo radar freeze

A four-year freeze on new photo radar is set to expire in just a few weeks, unless the provincial government decides to extend it again.

Since Dec.1, 2019, municipalities could not install new photo radar equipment, upgrade the existing photo radar, or add new photo radar locations.

This freeze has been extended several times, and is set to expire on Dec. 1.

The freeze was intended to give municipalities time to implement a province-wide automated traffic enforcement guideline, and for government would be able to assess the data received from the municipalities to ensure compliance with the guideline.

The provincial government has not decided whether the freeze will be lifted or extended again.

"We're currently working on a decision of what will come after December 1st," said Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's minister of transportation and economic corridors.

"Right now, it's just an internal discussion of what options could happen."

Parkland County mayor satisfied with the process

Dreeshen said Alberta's municipalities want clarity on the process.

Allan Gamble, the mayor of Parkland County, said he has been satisfied with how the government has handled the issue so far.

"We do work with the province. We know that our municipal perspectives are considered when the province is making their decisions," he said.

Gamble doesn't feel that the photo radar freeze is a "significant issue" in Parkland County.

"The province is delaying that, and just doing their diligence and coming out with a a better solution for all of us," he said.

Edmonton city councillor frustrated

Edmonton Ward Sspomitapi Coun.Jo-Anne Wright said she had difficulties communicating her views on this issue to the provincial government.

"I have tried since April of 2022 to get a meeting with the transportation minister," Wright said.

"When he was reelected and put back in this ministry, I did reach out a few times more, and I haven't been able to to secure that meeting," Wright said.

Wright said she's not looking at photo radar as a revenue collection tool.

"I'm looking more from the safety aspect."

Wright said her constituents are asking for ways to try to control the speeding on Edmonton's streets.

Wright also took issue with the provincial Automated Traffic Enforcement guideline. She would prefer if the government rescinded it, handing control over road safety management to the municipalities.

One of the reasons is that the guideline prohibits the use of photo radars on residential streets with speed limits less than 50 km/h, except school and playground ones and construction zones.

"The majority of our residential roads are 40 km/h," Wright said, and under the guideline the city wouldn't be able to install any automated traffic enforcement devices on most residential streets even after the freeze ends.

If the freeze is lifted on December 1st, Wright said, it gives an opportunity for the city's traffic safety team and the Edmonton Police Service to do an analysis and see if photo radars are needed at any new locations.