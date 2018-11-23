Mail strike delays delivery of more than 104,000 photo radar tickets in Edmonton

Speeders be warned, Edmonton photo radar tickets will arrive later than usual because of the Canada Post rotating strike.

There are currently more than 104,000 violation notices waiting to be mailed, according to the City of Edmonton.

Alberta Justice directed the City of Edmonton Traffic Safety Office to stop issuing violation notices after Sept. 20, city spokesperson Rohit Sandhu said in an email to CBC News.

Violations have been processed but will be held until full mail delivery has resumed, he said.

Under provincial legislation, the city is able to process and send violation notices up to six months after the offence date, according to city officials.

The provincial government's website states that the time period to pay a traffic ticket fine starts when the ticket is received and that "the length of the potential postal service disruption will not count toward the payment deadline."

Postal workers are holding rotating strikes across the country.

Edmonton postal workers were most recently on strike last weekend, returning to the job Monday night, local union officials said.

On Thursday, the federal government tabled return-to-work legislation, but postal workers are vowing to fight the legislation.